Senior Jui Leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Passes Away

QUETTA – Senior JUI leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed passed away on Wednesday in Quetta.

According to family, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed passed away at his residence in Quetta.

JUI also confirmed his demise, expressing grief and calling it a significant loss.

Media reports state that he was suffering from kidney disease. His family has announced that he will be laid to rest in his native area, with funeral details to be shared later.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had distanced himself from JUI due to differences but rejoined the party in December 2022 after meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman.