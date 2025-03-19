Mqm Hints At Quitting Federal Govt

KARACHI – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has once again signaled its potential exit from the federal government.

Speaking to journalists, MQM MNA Aminul Haque revealed that the party had called a Rabita Committee meeting to deliberate on joining the opposition benches.

He criticized the government for failing to honor its commitments, stating, “We supported Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, and the government promised development packages for Sindh and Hyderabad. However, not a single pledge has been fulfilled in the past 1.5 years.”

Haque expressed concerns over the Karachi and Hyderabad development projects, adding that the government and PML-N’s attitude towards MQM remains unfavorable.

Highlighting the lack of progress, he stated that MQM is now seriously considering stepping away from the government and shifting to the opposition.