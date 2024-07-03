Pakistan Navy successfully launches FN-6 surface-to-air missile

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy achieved a milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the surface-to-air missile FN-6.
#PakNavy Ground Based Air Defence (#GBAD) troops carried out Live Weapon Firing (#LWF) of FN-6 Surface to Air #Missiles #SAM at Khi. Commander Coast (#COMCOAST) V/Adm Raja Rab Nawaz was CG. During #LWF, PN GBAD system successfully fired #SAMs on airborne targets. pic.twitter.com/0o3GMAIbOd— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) July 3, 2024
In a statement released by the Navy, Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) units conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FN-6 Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM) at Karachi. The exercise demonstrated the GBAD system's capability to engage and neutralize airborne targets effectively.
Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz graced the occasion as the chief guest. He addressed the troops and commended the successful conduct of the missile firing. Vice Admiral Nawaz expressed complete satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy's GBAD system, reaffirming that naval forces are fully equipped and ready to respond decisively to any hostile actions.
The FN-6 Surface-to-Air Missiles are part of Pakistan Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance its defensive capabilities and ensure national security in the face of evolving threats.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
