Pakistan Navy successfully launches FN-6 surface-to-air missile

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy achieved a milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the surface-to-air missile FN-6.

#PakNavy Ground Based Air Defence (#GBAD) troops carried out Live Weapon Firing (#LWF) of FN-6 Surface to Air #Missiles #SAM at Khi. Commander Coast (#COMCOAST) V/Adm Raja Rab Nawaz was CG. During #LWF, PN GBAD system successfully fired #SAMs on airborne targets. pic.twitter.com/0o3GMAIbOd — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) July 3, 2024

In a statement released by the Navy, Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) units conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FN-6 Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM) at Karachi. The exercise demonstrated the GBAD system's capability to engage and neutralize airborne targets effectively.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz graced the occasion as the chief guest. He addressed the troops and commended the successful conduct of the missile firing. Vice Admiral Nawaz expressed complete satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy's GBAD system, reaffirming that naval forces are fully equipped and ready to respond decisively to any hostile actions.

The FN-6 Surface-to-Air Missiles are part of Pakistan Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance its defensive capabilities and ensure national security in the face of evolving threats.