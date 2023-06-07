Search

Shehnaaz Gill shares how she lets her body calm and relax

Web Desk 08:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill shares how she lets her body calm and relax
Source: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, the ultimate Indian Punjabi diva, never fails to make a lasting impression with her captivating presence wherever she goes. Having embarked on her journey in the world of showbiz through modelling, she recently marked her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."

Since then, she has been receiving an abundance of praise and recognition, revelling in the glory of her newfound success. Fresh off a rejuvenating vacation in the tropical paradise of Phuket, she radiates positivity and confidence.

Amidst her rising stardom, Gill has been open about the challenges she faced during her stint on Bigg Boss, particularly the body shaming she endured due to her weight. However, she has come a long way on her fitness journey, embracing a healthier lifestyle. Recently, she discovered the benefits of yoga and has been sharing glimpses of her practice on social media.

Today, she delighted her fans by posting photos of her morning yoga session. The serene outdoor setting provided the perfect backdrop as she gracefully moved through various poses on her yoga mat. In one striking photo, she stretches her limbs to strike a pose, while in another, a close-up captures the serenity on her face. The third photo showcases her fingers folded into a mudra as she meditates, eyes closed and at peace. 

"Letting my body calm and relax." captioned the Honsla Rakh star.

Gill has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists. Lately, she dominated Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.   

