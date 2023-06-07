Shehnaaz Gill shares how she lets her body calm and relax

Shehnaaz Gill, the ultimate Indian Punjabi diva, never fails to make a lasting impression with her captivating presence wherever she goes. Having embarked on her journey in the world of showbiz through modelling, she recently marked her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."
Since then, she has been receiving an abundance of praise and recognition, revelling in the glory of her newfound success. Fresh off a rejuvenating vacation in the tropical paradise of Phuket, she radiates positivity and confidence.
Amidst her rising stardom, Gill has been open about the challenges she faced during her stint on Bigg Boss, particularly the body shaming she endured due to her weight. However, she has come a long way on her fitness journey, embracing a healthier lifestyle. Recently, she discovered the benefits of yoga and has been sharing glimpses of her practice on social media.
Today, she delighted her fans by posting photos of her morning yoga session. The serene outdoor setting provided the perfect backdrop as she gracefully moved through various poses on her yoga mat. In one striking photo, she stretches her limbs to strike a pose, while in another, a close-up captures the serenity on her face. The third photo showcases her fingers folded into a mudra as she meditates, eyes closed and at peace.
"Letting my body calm and relax." captioned the Honsla Rakh star.
Gill has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists. Lately, she dominated Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
