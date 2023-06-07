Transgender woman Shehzadi Rai takes oath as Karachi Council member

KARACHI – Transgender rights activist and Gender Interactive Alliance member Shehzadi Rai on Wednesday takes oath as member of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) city council for one of the seats reserved for transgender persons.

She was put forward for the transgender person's quota in the municipal council by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The transgender community is now officially represented in the council for the first time since colonial rule before 1947 Partition.

Shehzadi tweeted that "the hard work and dedication of our team have finally paid off - we are thrilled to announce the oath-taking ceremony for our achievements.''

''It's an honor to have been entrusted to serve the community and work towards a more equitable and inclusive society,'' she added.