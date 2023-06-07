Transgender woman Shehzadi Rai takes oath as Karachi Council member

KARACHI – Transgender rights activist and Gender Interactive Alliance member Shehzadi Rai on Wednesday takes oath as member of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) city council for one of the seats reserved for transgender persons.
She was put forward for the transgender person's quota in the municipal council by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
The transgender community is now officially represented in the council for the first time since colonial rule before 1947 Partition.
Shehzadi tweeted that "the hard work and dedication of our team have finally paid off - we are thrilled to announce the oath-taking ceremony for our achievements.''
''It's an honor to have been entrusted to serve the community and work towards a more equitable and inclusive society,'' she added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.