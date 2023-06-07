Gold price in Pakistan declines for the third day in a row

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs800 on Wednesday.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs800 to close at Rs227,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs686 to settle at Rs194,873, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,961 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs50 to settle at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams, respectively.