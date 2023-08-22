Gold price sees a massive jump by Rs4,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory and sees a massive jump on Tuesday in domestic market inline with the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold surged Rs4,600 to close at Rs234,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs3,944 to settle at Rs201,050, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $10 to settle at $1,901 per ounce.

Gold has remained volatile in the country amid ongoing political and economic turmoil and surging inflation, and individuals choose to acquire bullion as a secure investment.