Uzma Kardar removed from PTI media committee after call leak
Web Desk
07:54 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Uzma Kardar removed from PTI media committee after call leak
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Uzma Kardar on Monday removed from Media Strategy Committee of Punjab following the leak of her alleged video call online in which she made controversial statements about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and others.

In the call, Kardar claimed that the first lady possessed spiritual powers like controlling jinns, adding that she had taken control of everything at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

She went on to say that Bushra Bibi, who married the PTI chairman in 2018, had also restricted the movement of party leaders in the residence and revealed that there was a line, which is not crossed by anybody.

The PTI can be heard in the leaked call saying that ‘establishment’ is controlling the media, adding that both the government and establishment were on the same page. She termed it a good sign and remarked it was impossible for any government to survive without establishment’s support.

She also remarked about former special assistant to PM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and MPA Sabeen Gul and claimed that Gul was given a special protocol at every visit of Punjab chief minister to Multan.

She also remarked about Mehr Tarar and provincial information minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan.

More From This Category
Indian colonel among 3 killed in violent face-off ...
05:13 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of ...
01:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday
11:07 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
Man kills four orphan nieces in Khushab
10:40 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
10:04 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
UN chief urges India to ‘immediately end’ use ...
09:55 AM | 16 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Sana makki’ is a laxative, not a cure for coronavirus: Saba Hamid
03:33 PM | 16 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr