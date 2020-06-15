Another PTI MPA tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
08:18 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Another PTI MPA tests positive for coronavirus
Share

HANGU - Deputy Commissioner Hangu Mansoor Arshad Monday said that PTI MPA Shah Faisal also became victim to the coronavirus here on Monday.

The Government had ordered tests of all members for the provincial assembly session. For this purpose two days ago,the sample of MPA Shah Faisal was taken and on Monday his coronavirus test result was positive and was now quarantined at home, he informed.

More From This Category
Indian colonel among 3 killed in violent face-off ...
05:13 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of ...
01:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Hot and dry weather predicted for Tuesday
11:07 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
Man kills four orphan nieces in Khushab
10:40 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
10:04 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
UN chief urges India to ‘immediately end’ use ...
09:55 AM | 16 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Sana makki’ is a laxative, not a cure for coronavirus: Saba Hamid
03:33 PM | 16 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr