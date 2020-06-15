Another PTI MPA tests positive for coronavirus
08:18 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
HANGU - Deputy Commissioner Hangu Mansoor Arshad Monday said that PTI MPA Shah Faisal also became victim to the coronavirus here on Monday.
The Government had ordered tests of all members for the provincial assembly session. For this purpose two days ago,the sample of MPA Shah Faisal was taken and on Monday his coronavirus test result was positive and was now quarantined at home, he informed.

