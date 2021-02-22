#PawriHoraiHai – Even Indian soldiers can't resist following viral Pakistani trend (VIDEO)
Share
Not only Bollywood stars are in love with Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mubeen but Indian soldiers are enjoying her viral #PawriHoraiHai trend.
Recently an Indian soldier’s version of the video is garnering attention over social media “Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari gun hai aur hum patrolling kar rahe hain”.
Best #yehumhain so far.❤️ pic.twitter.com/pVaX4iqv9D— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 18, 2021
The ‘pawri’ trend started after a five-second video posted on February 6, by Dananeer on her Instagram went viral. She had made it on a trip to Nathiagali with her friends. Soon after it went viral, recreations from all over the country started pouring in.
The viral video soon made its way into the neighboring country India who instantly jumped the bandwagon. Netizens from both countries are still enjoying the video and making versions of their own based on their daily life.
Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car 04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
'#PawriHoraiHai' keeps on getting bigger and better with influencer Dananeer Mobeen becoming an overnight sensation ...
-
- #PawriHoraiHai – Even Indian soldiers can't resist following viral ...02:25 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 4 – Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators today02:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PITB partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Landscape of Punjab01:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani diplomats win friendly cricket match with Indian media men01:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- #PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 202104:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021