Petrol, Diesel July 2025 Update: Govt to jack up Prices for second half of this month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is likely to make changes in petrol and diesel rates from July 16, with prices likely to go up by Rs6 per litre for second half of July 2025.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is set to submit its revised pricing recommendations to Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division as proposals are based on recent data provided by oil marketing companies and shows trends in international oil market and currency exchange fluctuations.

While Ogra provides technical breakdown, the final decision rests with federal government. Ministry of Finance will announce the revised prices after consulting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An official from the energy ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that price adjustments are largely influenced by global oil prices and the rupee’s performance against the dollar. The government’s fiscal considerations also play key role in final determination.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs266.79 per litre and diesel rates stand at Rs272.98 per litre. If the expected adjustments are implemented, petrol prices could surpass Rs273, while diesel may approach Rs278 per litre.