Punjab ends lockdown in Lahore as rain clears smog, cuts air pollution

LAHORE – Air quality in the provincial capital Lahore, parts of Punjab remains unhealthy, as rain brings relief to residents and improving air quality marginally and now the government has decided to lift the smart lockdown imposed in provincial capital.

Lahore, the second largest metropolis that became most polluted city multiple times, and was gripped by smog in recent days, saw stringent measures by the provincial administration to cut alarming high air pollution. The city has already shut schools, stopped construction activities, and imposed restrictions on smoke emmiting vehicles.

Following the rain, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi annoucned to lift lockdown measures in the region.

In a social media post, CM Naqvi said, the government has decided to lift the lockdown after assessing improved air quality post-recent rainfall. He said all markets will open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6 pm.

Earlier, Punjab CM stopped police from coercing traders into shutting down their businesses amid challenging times. He said no one should compel traders to close their shops, asserting their freedom to operate even on Fridays.