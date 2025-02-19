Karachi Travel Update: Roads Closed, Traffic Restrictions for ICC Champions Trophy ceremony

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is set to host much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with all eyes are on the opening match today. With stern security measures in place, the national team set to take on New Zealand, the city is bracing for a huge influx of cricket fans.

To ensure smooth travel and easy access to the venue, Karachi’s traffic police have issued a detailed traffic plan for the day.

For those travelling on Sir Shah Suleman Road, both lanes will remain open for smooth traffic flow.

Parking: Parking will be available at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, providing ample space for fans attending the match.

Restrictions: Heavy traffic will be prohibited in these regions in port city

Sohrab Goth to NIPA

Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square

PP Chowrangi to University Road

Karsaz to Stadium Millennium area

New Town Stadium Signal to Hassan Square (No entry for heavy vehicles)

Citizens are urged to avoid parking on main roads or service roads to reduce congestion.

Over 5,000 police, and Rangers personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure the safety and security of both locals and visitors during the event.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Fans in provincial capital will see Pakistan and New Zealand in beginning of the first ICC event. The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held across three venues in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, with matches scheduled until March 1.

Lahore will host the second semi-final and the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will take place in Dubai.