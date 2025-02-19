Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Travel Update: Roads Closed, Traffic Restrictions for ICC Champions Trophy ceremony

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is set to host much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with all eyes are on the opening match today. With stern security measures in place, the national team set to take on New Zealand, the city is bracing for a huge influx of cricket fans.

To ensure smooth travel and easy access to the venue, Karachi’s traffic police have issued a detailed traffic plan for the day.

For those travelling on Sir Shah Suleman Road, both lanes will remain open for smooth traffic flow.

Parking: Parking will be available at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, providing ample space for fans attending the match.

Restrictions: Heavy traffic will be prohibited in these regions in port city

    • Sohrab Goth to NIPA
    • Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square
    • PP Chowrangi to University Road
    • Karsaz to Stadium Millennium area
    • New Town Stadium Signal to Hassan Square (No entry for heavy vehicles)
    • Citizens are urged to avoid parking on main roads or service roads to reduce congestion.

Over 5,000 police, and Rangers personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure the safety and security of both locals and visitors during the event.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Fans in provincial capital will see Pakistan and New Zealand in beginning of the first ICC event. The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held across three venues in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, with matches scheduled until March 1.

Lahore will host the second semi-final and the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will take place in Dubai.

Cricket Mania grips Pakistan as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts today

 

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

