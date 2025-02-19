Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PPP lawmaker Nawab Yousaf Talpur breathes his last at 82

KARACHI – Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA), Nawab Yousaf Talpur, breathes his last at age of 82 in Umarkot.

The octogenarian politician was receiving treatment for some time due to chronic issues. Family sources confirmed his death on Tuesday, and condolences started pouring in.

Talpur remained key figure in Umarkot politics, as he represented least developed region since his election in 2002. He was re-elected in every subsequent general election, with his most notable victory coming in 2013 when he defeated Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).  In last polls, the senior politician bagged seat once again from NA-213 (Umarkot).

He leaves behind political legacy, with his sons Nawab Taimur Talpur, a member of the Sindh Assembly, and Nawab Younis Talpur.

The demise of Nawab Yousaf Talpur left the political community in mourning. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their heartfelt condolences. They praised his significant contributions to the country’s political landscape and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the peace of his soul.

PPP MNA Ayaz Soomro dies in New York at 59

