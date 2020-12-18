NAB sends questionnaire to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman as graft probe deepens 

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a 26-point questionnaire to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a corruption probe against him.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, has been directed to submit its reply by December 24, besides warning of legal action for not complying with the deadline.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked Maulana to provide details of sources of income, inherited properties owned by him and other family members.

It also sought details of the 64 Kanal land in Dera Ismail Khan and two Kanal and 15 marlas agriculture land, which was owned by the sons of JUI-F chief.

NAB also questioned about the sources of income for the purchase of five marlas land in Multan Cantt by his son.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also been asked to submit details of assets sold by him and other family members, besides seeking details of hotels, shops, houses and other properties.

Details of expenditures on election campaign, foreign trips, bank accounts, tax payments and others were also sought.

He was also questioned about alleged usage of political influence for getting a government job for his brother.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the NAB had launched probe against PDM and JUI-F chief as it has issued call-up notices to people who have business links with him.