Plane with 120 on board including Asad Umar makes emergency landing in Karachi
KARACHI – A plane of private airlines landed back safely at the Karachi airport after it developed technical fault in its engine mid-air.
The Islamabad-bound flight ER-502 of newly-launched Serene Air was carrying 120 passengers including Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar.
The Airbus 330 took off from the Jinnah International Airport at 12:50pm and its pilot contacted the control tower after 40 minutes, requesting for emergency landing.
He was allowed instantly and the plane was landed safely at the airport, avoiding any major incident.
The administration of the private airline has also confirmed that the plane landed back in Karachi due to technical glitch.
Asad Umar later took PIA flight to fly to the capital.
