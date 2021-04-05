Plane with 120 on board including Asad Umar makes emergency landing in Karachi

11:11 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Plane with 120 on board including Asad Umar makes emergency landing in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – A plane of private airlines landed back safely at the Karachi airport after it developed technical fault in its engine mid-air.

The Islamabad-bound flight ER-502 of newly-launched Serene Air was carrying 120 passengers including Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar.

The Airbus 330 took off from the Jinnah International Airport at 12:50pm and its pilot contacted the control tower after 40 minutes, requesting for emergency landing.

He was allowed instantly and the plane was landed safely at the airport, avoiding any major incident.

The administration of the private airline has also confirmed that the plane landed back in Karachi due to technical glitch.

Asad Umar later took PIA flight to fly to the capital. 

Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what ... 09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

With Ramadan around the corner, Muslims are preparing for the auspicious month with zeal and zest. Offering a chance to ...

More From This Category
Russian foreign minister reaches Pakistan ...
08:47 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
PM Imran resumes work after recovering from ...
08:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
President Alvi urges Islamic scholars to follow ...
07:17 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three ...
06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she ...
06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as ...
05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit
11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr