Honda Pridor 100cc price update, one-year installment plan

LAHORE – Honda Atlas has launched a niche product – Pridor 100cc – providing another option except CD70 and CG125.

Pridor 100cc offers impressive blend of fuel efficient engine, aerodynamic design and performance. Equipping with 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension, it offers a comfortable ride even on bumpy roads and goes smooth like air on carpeted roads.

It is equipped with masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics. It gives an impeccable ride when it comes to durability and reliable.

Pridor is also among the top choices due to its resale value, easy parts availability and low cost maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colour

The 100cc Pridor is available in three colour – Red, Black and Blue.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of November 2024, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs208,900 without any change.

One-Year Installment Plan for Honda Pridor by Meezan Bank

Meezan Apni Bike offers financing that works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah. Under this scheme, the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The unofficial installment plan has designed with 30% advance payment. Under the plan the buyers will Rs64,470 in wake of advance payment while per month installment will Rs12,186 for the period of one year.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

