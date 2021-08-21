Man who forcibly kissed girl on rickshaw in Lahore identified

LAHORE – A man involved in sexually harassing a woman on Lahore’s busy road near Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day has been identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan confirmed the development, adding that the suspect will be arrested soon and given stern punishment.

A viral video of the incident shows the woman sitting in the back seat of a rickshaw with his family while traffic moving on the road at a snail’s pace due to rush.

A group of boys riding bikes can be heard passing irresponsible remarks and at that time a man wearing blue jeans and a white shirt jumps on the rickshaw, forcibly kisses the woman on her face, and runs away.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Lorry Adda Police Station SHO but officials could not make a single arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report on the incident from Inspector General of Police for Punjab Inam Ghani.

The chief minister has also ordered the immediate arrest of suspects in the case.

This is the third video in which women were seen harassed by mobs on August 14 when nation was celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

Earlier, a video of a TikToker girl being manhandled and molested by an unbridled mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 had gone viral on social and the mainstream media a couple of days ago. Hundreds of men and youngers attached the TikToker girl and ripped her clothes.

Police registered a case against 400 people after videos of the incident went viral across the media platforms in Pakistan, but they have yet to arrest any suspect in this case.