China presses Pakistan for upgrading security cooperation mechanism after Gwadar suicide attack

ISLAMABAD – China has asked Pakistan to take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures after a Chinese convoy was targeting in a suicide attack in Gwadar.

The Embassy of China in a statement said that security cooperation mechanism should be upgraded in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

The statement came after a motorcade carrying Chinese personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Balochistan on Friday, leaving two local children dead and several others including a Chinese national injured.

The embassy strongly condemned the act of terrorism, besides extending its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan.

It demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators.

Recently, the security situation in Pakistan has been severe. There have been several terrorist attacks in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens.

The embassy reminds the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant, strengthen safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings, and take effective security protections.