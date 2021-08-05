Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with stunning dance moves
Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricketer Shoaib Malik, and her sister Anum Mirza were recently spotted in a fun video together. that is giving Mirza's massive fan following major sister goals.
Winning the internet with their impressive dance moves, the sister duo is a force to reckon with as they dance their heart out and groove to the beats.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Anum posted the adorable video whilst penning a cute little caption to express her excitement.
"Tryna dance, but I can’t ???? @mirzasaniar Both of us are wearing @thenehstore #reelsinstagram #feelitreelit", she captioned.
Recently, Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were granted a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
The star couple are also working towards launching their sports academy offering tennis and cricket coaching in Dubai soon.
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get UAE's Golden Visas
Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza, an international tennis player from India, have ...
