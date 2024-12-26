Punjab allows prisoners to make audio and video calls under new rules

The Punjab government has implemented new regulations to allow prisoners in jails across the province to use Public Call Office (PCO) services for audio and video calls, ensuring better communication with their families and legal representatives.

According to the Punjab Home Department, inmates can make calls exclusively to registered close relatives, spouses, and lawyers. The service will be available Monday through Saturday, from 8 AM to 5 PM, except for prisoners convicted of terrorism or anti-state activities.

Under the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs), prisoners will be allotted 60 to 80 minutes of call time per week. They may register up to five approved phone numbers for communication purposes.

Additionally, the department clarified that prisoners can file complaints directly to the Inspector General (IG) Jail Complaints Cell free of charge using the PCO booths. Special arrangements have also been made for female, juvenile, and death-row inmates, who will have dedicated PCO booths within their barracks.

To ensure transparency, jail superintendents are required to submit computerized monthly financial reports related to the PCO system to the Prison Foundation.

The Secretary of the Punjab Home Department has emphasized strict enforcement of these regulations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to modernizing jail facilities while maintaining security protocols.