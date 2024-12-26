Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Robbers arrested in Lahore’s Defence: 200 tolas of gold and nearly Rs. 90 million recovered

The Organized Crime Unit (OCU) in Lahore has successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in robbing luxury homes in the Defence area. The suspects were found in possession of stolen goods, including 200 tolas of gold, diamond jewelry, high-end watches, and cash worth approximately Rs. 88 million.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Kiran Amanat, Asif Ali, and Javed. According to officials, the gang employed elaborate tactics to target affluent households. The female suspect, Kiran Amanat, allegedly secured employment in upscale homes under false pretenses and collaborated with her accomplices to execute thefts.

Investigations revealed that Kiran would work as a domestic helper, gaining the trust of homeowners before coordinating robberies with her partners. The gang is suspected of involvement in multiple burglary cases, and authorities are continuing their probe to uncover additional crimes.

DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar credited the arrests to the use of modern technology, IT experts, and the support of experienced officers. He emphasized that operations against serious crimes, including theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and extortion, are ongoing across Lahore.

DIG Kishwar highlighted the police force’s commitment to reducing crime rates, noting that Lahore’s Organized Crime Unit has played a pivotal role in dismantling criminal networks. He assured the public that eliminating organized crime remains a top priority.

The suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to recover additional stolen items and identify potential accomplices.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

