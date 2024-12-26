Private Schools restricted to charge Advance, Additional Fees under new guidelines

KARACHI – Strict guidelines regarding non-compliance with fee guidelines have been issued for private schools in Sindh.

A circular shared by the Sindh Education Department directed all private schools to refrain from charging advance or additional fees beyond the specified timeline.

The new guidelines come under the guidance of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Directorate of Inspection and Private Institutions issued circular revealing new guidelines for fee collection. As per the Steering Committee’s decision, the academic year 2025-26 will commence on April 1, 2025, with matriculation examinations scheduled to start on March 15, 2025.

To cut financial burdens on parents and students, schools are instructed to collect tuition fees for matriculation students only up to April 2025. For students advancing from pre-primary to Class IX and those transitioning from Class IX to Class X, fees for June and July 2025 may be collected during April and May 2025, respectively.

The circular also requires separate fee vouchers for each month. Vouchers for June will be valid until June 30, 2025, and those for July until July 31, 2025.

It mentioned that “All principals and administrators of privately managed schools in Sindh must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure transparency and financial relief for parents. Non-compliance will result in strict action.” The directives are to be implemented immediately, with adherence mandatory for all private schools in the province.