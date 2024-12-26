Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Private Schools restricted to charge Advance, Additional Fees under new guidelines

Private Schools Restricted To Charge Advance Additional Fees Under New Guidelines

KARACHI – Strict guidelines regarding non-compliance with fee guidelines have been issued for private schools in Sindh.

A circular shared by the Sindh Education Department directed all private schools to refrain from charging advance or additional fees beyond the specified timeline.

The new guidelines come under the guidance of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Directorate of Inspection and Private Institutions issued circular revealing new guidelines for fee collection. As per the Steering Committee’s decision, the academic year 2025-26 will commence on April 1, 2025, with matriculation examinations scheduled to start on March 15, 2025.

To cut financial burdens on parents and students, schools are instructed to collect tuition fees for matriculation students only up to April 2025. For students advancing from pre-primary to Class IX and those transitioning from Class IX to Class X, fees for June and July 2025 may be collected during April and May 2025, respectively.

The circular also requires separate fee vouchers for each month. Vouchers for June will be valid until June 30, 2025, and those for July until July 31, 2025.

It mentioned that “All principals and administrators of privately managed schools in Sindh must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure transparency and financial relief for parents. Non-compliance will result in strict action.” The directives are to be implemented immediately, with adherence mandatory for all private schools in the province.

Private Schools in Lahore warned over annual funds, mandatory uniforms, books purchases

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search