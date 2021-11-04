T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs

06:43 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs
Share

ABU DHABI – Sri Lanka Thursday defeated West Indies by 20 runs, diminishing latter’s hopes for semi-final qualification at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka had set them 190 to win in the Group 1 clash in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka’s response to being put in to bat after losing the toss was to take the attack to the West Indies, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera getting them off to a strong start in the Powerplay.

But it was rising star Charith Asalanka who produced the knock of the day at number three, stroking a brilliant 68 off just 41 as Sri Lanka hit their highest total of the tournament in their final game.

And in reply West Indies could score 169/8.

Squads

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

T20 World Cup: Australia hand humiliating defeat ... 03:03 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

DUBAI – Australia haned Bangladesh to a big defeat in the Tigers' final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup ...

More From This Category
'The Finisher' – Asif Ali nominated for ICC ...
09:47 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
West Indies to tour Pakistan for ODI, T20 series ...
09:03 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Australia hand humiliating defeat ...
03:03 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
INDvAFG: Cricket fans troll Afghanistan for ...
10:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Guptill leads New Zealand to ...
03:20 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Babar Azam regains top spot in ICC T20I rankings, ...
01:36 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce rumours
09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr