T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs

ABU DHABI – Sri Lanka Thursday defeated West Indies by 20 runs, diminishing latter’s hopes for semi-final qualification at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka had set them 190 to win in the Group 1 clash in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka’s response to being put in to bat after losing the toss was to take the attack to the West Indies, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera getting them off to a strong start in the Powerplay.

But it was rising star Charith Asalanka who produced the knock of the day at number three, stroking a brilliant 68 off just 41 as Sri Lanka hit their highest total of the tournament in their final game.

And in reply West Indies could score 169/8.

Squads

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul