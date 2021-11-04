T20 World Cup: Australia hand humiliating defeat to Bangladesh
DUBAI – Australia haned Bangladesh to a big defeat in the Tigers' final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and gave themselves a net run rate boost.
The Australian bowlers, led by Adam Zampa, restricted a hapless Bangladesh to 73, before Aaron Finch's men stormed to the target in 6.2 overs.
Zampa picked up five wickets with his leg-spin, his 5/19 the best figures of the tournament so far and the best for Australia in T20Is. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood had two each.
Bangladesh's batting woes followed them into their final match of the tournament. Only three batters got into double-figures, nobody made more than 20, and they were bundled out in 15 overs.
The MahmudUllah-led squad has endured a miserable campaign losing all four matches and without all-rounder Shakib al Hasan.
Besides Australia and Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 1.
T20 World Cup – England beat Australia by 8 ... 10:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – England thumped arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 game at the ICC Men's T20 World ...
Squad
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed
T20 World Cup: Windies beat Bangladesh in ... 06:50 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – West Indies Friday defeated Bangladesh by three runs in the 23rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at ...
