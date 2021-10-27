FM Qureshi thanks Iranian President Raisi for support on Kashmir issue
TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the neighbors of Afghanistan to have continued consultations as peace in Afghanistan would lead to stability, economic development and regional connectivity.
He was talking to Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday.
The Foreign Minister thanked Seyed Ibrahim Raisi for Iran's consistent support on Kashmir issue, especially from Supreme Leader.
He said the people of Kashmir look forward towards Iran's steadfast support in their just struggle.
The Iranian President welcomed the Foreign Minister and underlined the need for continued enhanced engagement between the two countries to further promote bilateral relations and shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
