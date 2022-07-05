Pakistan issues fresh guidelines for Eidul-Adha amid Covid resurgence
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Source: File photo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on the Covid virus issued new guidelines for Eidul Adha, urging masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent contagious infection.

The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday rolled out fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the novel disease during Eid prayer and Qurbani. The SOPs place special emphasis on wearing facial masks, social distancing, and avoiding shaking hands during the upcoming festival.

The notification cited that Eid prayers should be organized in open spaces under stringent Covid protocols. It said if there is no option but to offer them in indoor spaces, then all windows should be kept open for ventilation.

It added that prayer venues should have two to three prayer sessions with staggered timings to enable maximum people to offer prayers within Covid protocols. NCOC also called on elderly and young children not to attend prayer sessions.

The top body on novel virus also mentioned that efforts should be made to encourage collective and online Qurbani through public, private and community organisations, while ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The forum also called on concerned authorities to educate people on the possible spread of Covid during meat handling and distribution.

Authorities issued stern guidelines amid the rising national positivity ratio. The country reported 653 new cases during the last 24 hours as nearly 19,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

