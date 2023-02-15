Netizens troll Nida Yasir for her reply to 1992 World Cup query

Nida Yasir is a popular television host and actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She is known for her work as a morning show host on various channels, including ARY Digital and Geo TV. Nida has also acted in several television dramas and films. Yasir seems to have a talent for creating unforgettable moments during interviews.

Throughout her career, she has invited controversial guests and made statements that have left people puzzled. One such incident that comes to mind is the infamous Formula 1 car gaffe. Now, it seems that the queen of morning shows is back with another blunder, and this time it involves the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

In a recent interview on Shoaib Akhtar's new show on Urduflix, Nida Yasir was asked about the year when Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup. Struggling to recall the answer, she suggested the year 2006, leading to Shaista Lodhi intervening to correct her. Despite this, Shoaib Akhtar persisted in his questioning, while Nida searched for the correct answer.

The internet is obviously in fits and this is what netizens have to say: