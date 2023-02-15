Search

Lifestyle

Netizens troll Nida Yasir for her reply to 1992 World Cup query

Web Desk 06:38 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Netizens troll Nida Yasir for her reply to 1992 World Cup query
Source: Instagram

Nida Yasir is a popular television host and actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She is known for her work as a morning show host on various channels, including ARY Digital and Geo TV. Nida has also acted in several television dramas and films. Yasir seems to have a talent for creating unforgettable moments during interviews.  

Throughout her career, she has invited controversial guests and made statements that have left people puzzled. One such incident that comes to mind is the infamous Formula 1 car gaffe. Now, it seems that the queen of morning shows is back with another blunder, and this time it involves the 1992 Cricket World Cup. 

In a recent interview on Shoaib Akhtar's new show on Urduflix, Nida Yasir was asked about the year when Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup. Struggling to recall the answer, she suggested the year 2006, leading to Shaista Lodhi intervening to correct her. Despite this, Shoaib Akhtar persisted in his questioning, while Nida searched for the correct answer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Showbiz Spy (@showbizspy_)

The internet is obviously in fits and this is what netizens have to say:

Nida Yasir explains why she invited viral dance girl Ayesha to her show

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Twitter praises Babar Azam’s cover drive as perfect reply to Mohammad Amir’s ‘tail-ender’ comment

05:13 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Netizens spot Indian actor Kartik Aryan's lookalike in Pakistan

09:38 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Uzma Khan faces backlash over her latest video

06:12 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Sabeena Farooq opens up about her dance performance in ‘Tere Bin’

04:12 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Netizens react to Canadian coffee shop Tim Hortons' record-breaking sales in Pakistan

11:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir gives fans glimpses of her luxurious birthday trip to Bangkok

08:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Thinking to relocate to Germany? Here's a guide on work visa for IT ...

07:54 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: