Imran Khan says PTI to oppose 'mini-budget' in Senate

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed on Wednesday the PDM government for tabling the ‘mini-budget’, announcing that his party would oppose the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 in Senate.

Talking to foreign journalists at his Zaman Pakr resident in Lahore, the PTI chief said the move would trigger gas and electricity prices that would put extra burden on the poverty-stricken public. He, however, said President Alvi would not create hurdle in approval of the finance bill.

While talking to provincial elections, Khan said the current government was violating the Constitution by not holding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa within 90 days of their dissolution. He said the PTI sacrificed its two governments for general elections, adding that the country would move towards default if elections are delayed.

He said the government was planning to arrest him and disqualify him, adding the PDM coalition was afraid of elections as people would elect the PTI.

The PTI chairman claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her social media team were attempting to pressurise the court. He said Maryam had called the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial biased.

He also lashed out at former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for hatching a plot to topple the PTI government in Centre.