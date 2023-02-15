Imran Khan says PTI to oppose 'mini-budget' in Senate

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed on Wednesday the PDM government for tabling the ‘mini-budget’, announcing that his party would oppose the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 in Senate.
Talking to foreign journalists at his Zaman Pakr resident in Lahore, the PTI chief said the move would trigger gas and electricity prices that would put extra burden on the poverty-stricken public. He, however, said President Alvi would not create hurdle in approval of the finance bill.
While talking to provincial elections, Khan said the current government was violating the Constitution by not holding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa within 90 days of their dissolution. He said the PTI sacrificed its two governments for general elections, adding that the country would move towards default if elections are delayed.
He said the government was planning to arrest him and disqualify him, adding the PDM coalition was afraid of elections as people would elect the PTI.
The PTI chairman claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her social media team were attempting to pressurise the court. He said Maryam had called the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial biased.
He also lashed out at former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for hatching a plot to topple the PTI government in Centre.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
