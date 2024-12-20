28,000 Pakistanis applied for asylum in EU plus countries in a year

ISLAMABAD – The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) has revealed that 28,000 Pakistanis applied for asylum in European Union plus countries in one year.

It revealed that the applications were filed between October 2023 and October 2024, reflecting that a large number of Pakistan nationals are making efforts to settle abroad.

The EU countries had received nearly 3,400 asylum applications from Pakistanis in October 2023. However, a decrease was recorded in October this year when 1,900 applications were submitted.

The country receiving the most asylum applications from Pakistanis was Italy, followed by France, Greece, and Germany.

According to the “Country Focus on Pakistan” report, European Union plus countries made decisions on 20,000 Pakistani asylum applications, of which only 12% of applicants were granted refugee status or subsidiary protection.