Blaming military leadership was Nawaz’s personal decision: Bilawal Bhutto
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has said that he was shocked to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif directly accusing military leadership during his speech in Pakistan Democratic Movement‘s (PDM) Gujranwala rally.
In an interview with British media, the PPP leader said that taking names of military leaders was Nawaz Sharif’s personal choice. It was decided in the PDM agenda to use ‘establishment’ word and not to take the name of any national institution, he said.
The statement sparked a debate in the civil-military circles. Many quarters termed the statement as 'negative' but many quarters also criticized the PPP for not taking a clear stand like the PML-N.
PPP chairman also added while preparing the PDM agenda, PML-N or any other party did not mention the name of any military leader.
Earlier all agreed that it would be called the Establishment, not a single institution.
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest propaganda against ...11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new Covid-19 restrictions09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- ECC raises wheat support prices to Rs1650 per 40kg09:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi commissioner issues order ...08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Prince Charles opens up about his personal style in interview with ...03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020