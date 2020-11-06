Blaming military leadership was Nawaz’s personal decision: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has said that he was shocked to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif directly accusing military leadership during his speech in Pakistan Democratic Movement‘s (PDM) Gujranwala rally.

In an interview with British media, the PPP leader said that taking names of military leaders was Nawaz Sharif’s personal choice. It was decided in the PDM agenda to use ‘establishment’ word and not to take the name of any national institution, he said.

The statement sparked a debate in the civil-military circles. Many quarters termed the statement as 'negative' but many quarters also criticized the PPP for not taking a clear stand like the PML-N.

PPP chairman also added while preparing the PDM agenda, PML-N or any other party did not mention the name of any military leader.

Earlier all agreed that it would be called the Establishment, not a single institution.