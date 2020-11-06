Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections

02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections
Share

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the lead is leading the race with 264 electoral votes while Republican’s President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes.

US President Donald Trump has urged the nation to stop the vote count, raising allegations of election fraud, as his rival Democrat’s Joe Biden is only six electoral votes away to take the White House. 

As counting of votes in some states underway, Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia, making ground to contest the outcome of US Election 2020.

As the world awaits the final results, Twitter is flooded with with hilarious memes about the most ‘historic’ of all elections in USA.

Pakistani Twitter users are having the time of their life, enjoying the memes as the votes continue being counted: 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being ...
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Prince Charles opens up about his personal style ...
03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US ...
02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors
01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting: ...
12:33 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Sana Javed & Umair Jaswal share beautiful ...
11:25 AM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being cast as 007
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr