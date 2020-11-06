Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the lead is leading the race with 264 electoral votes while Republican’s President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes.

US President Donald Trump has urged the nation to stop the vote count, raising allegations of election fraud, as his rival Democrat’s Joe Biden is only six electoral votes away to take the White House.

As counting of votes in some states underway, Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia, making ground to contest the outcome of US Election 2020.

As the world awaits the final results, Twitter is flooded with with hilarious memes about the most ‘historic’ of all elections in USA.

Pakistani Twitter users are having the time of their life, enjoying the memes as the votes continue being counted:

Gem pic.twitter.com/EsLmnmvBf3 — Influencer of the Year 2021 🇵🇰 (@NotDigink) November 5, 2020

america's options are so horrible this election must feel like arranged marriage — Rants (@RantsPakistani) November 4, 2020

Nevada preparing to announce results like: pic.twitter.com/bPABNcyJKp — emān (@thepakimon) November 5, 2020

If memes had dollar value Pakistan would be super power. pic.twitter.com/FmGF6bGs8C — Hussain Nadim (@HNadim87) November 4, 2020

Chaar halqay, sirf chaar halqay khol do. pic.twitter.com/8CH7Jyo2sQ — Baji Please (@BajiPlease) November 5, 2020

