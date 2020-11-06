Prince Charles opens up about his personal style in interview with Vogue

Prince Charles has been declared a style icon by Vouge.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours. But . . . I’m very glad you think it has style,” he shared with latest issue of British Vogue when praised for his sense of style.

“I’m lucky because I can find marvellous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer," he adds.

In conversation with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Charles to shed light upon the tenacity for sustainable fashion.

The prince is known for fixing and repairing his designer leather shoes and reusing old handmade suits.

“I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away. And that’s why I think, from an economic point of view, there are huge opportunities for people to set up small businesses involved with repair, maintenance and reuse,” Charles told Vogue.

“When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on," he says.

The 71-year-old Prince has always been a fierce advocate for environmental issues and believes that consumers can play a major role in changing the increasing ephemeral culture of fast-fashion.

“The consumer has immense power in deciding where to buy from, and the best companies will lead the way, we hope, in demonstrating that if you follow the right principles of operation, not only are you moving more and more towards net-zero but also you’re removing pollution from supply chains.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!