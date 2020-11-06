PM Imran inaugurates Sehat Card plus Program in Swat

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leading project of the Sehat Card Plus in KPK’s Swat district today (Friday).

While addressing the at the launch of the Sehat Card Plus Programme, the premier said A prime minister is like a father for his people and a father educates his children.

PM Khan also lauds the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Mehmood Khan and officials for launching the programme and taking the decision to give health cards to all its citizens.

Earlier PTI’s Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the government has allocated Rs18 billion for flagship project and it will be completely implemented across the KP province for 100 per cent population by 31st January 2021.

He also said, coronavirus pandemic was a reality and therefore, the people should adopt precautionary measures against it to stay safe.

Earlier today, the premier also inaugurated Hassan Abdal Railway Station.