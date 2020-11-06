PM Imran inaugurates Sehat Card plus Program in Swat
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Sehat Card plus Program in Swat
Share

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leading project of the Sehat Card Plus in KPK’s Swat district today (Friday).

While addressing the at the launch of the Sehat Card Plus Programme, the premier said A prime minister is like a father for his people and a father educates his children.

PM Khan also lauds the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Mehmood Khan and officials for launching the programme and taking the decision to give health cards to all its citizens.

Earlier PTI’s Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the government has allocated Rs18 billion for flagship project and it will be completely implemented across the KP province for 100 per cent population by 31st January 2021.

He also said, coronavirus pandemic was a reality and therefore, the people should adopt precautionary measures against it to stay safe.

Earlier today, the premier also inaugurated Hassan Abdal Railway Station.

PM Imran inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station 12:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Hassan Abdal Railway Station in Attock’s on ...

More From This Category
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets ...
10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new ...
09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi ...
08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian Chief of Defence Staff ...
08:18 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
International Islamic University sealed in ...
07:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being cast as 007
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr