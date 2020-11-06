G-B Chief court orders PTI ministers to leave region within 3 days
GILGIT – Gilgit-Baltistan top court on Friday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government ministers and officeholders to leave the region within three days.
The court made such a decision in wake of the upcoming elections.
A bench comprising two members Justice Malik Haq Nawaz and Justice Ali Baig announced the verdict on a petition filed over violation of the code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.
The court ordered G-B’s Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary to implement the decision at the earliest.
Opposition parties have been talking about the attempts to rig the elections scheduled for November 15.
While addressing to a rally on Thursday, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that several party candidates and members had been forced to change their loyalties in recent months.
Similarly, PPP and other parties stated the Prime Minister visit to G-B is an attempt to rig coming provincial polls.
