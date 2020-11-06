TCL Pakistan comes on board as co-sponsor for Daraz 11.11 Sale 2020

TCL Pakistan continues its partnership with Daraz by becoming co-sponsors for the upcoming 11.11 sale 2020. TCL and Daraz have taken their partnership to the next level with this sponsorship and aim to bring exciting new deals for its consumers offering Mega Discounts. This sale extravaganza will kick-off at midnight on November 11, 2020.

In its capacity as a co-sponsor, TCL promises to bring huge discounts, high-quality products, and a unique shopping experience in the comfort of users’ homes. All TCL TVs and ACs will be available on Daraz for purchase. Also, TCL will be taking part in the 11.11 Countdown Gala being held in partnership with ARY Digital’s popular game show, Jeeto Pakistan on November 13th. Ali Rehman Khan, TCL’s ambassador, will be featured on the show during which the electronic brand’s exciting deals and discounts will be announced. TCL will also be giving out free TVs and ACs on the show.

The e-commerce giant introduced the 11.11 sale and since its inception has received an amazing response from the people. Each year the platform takes its biggest sale up a notch and this year is no exception as the brand aims to give a discount worth 50 million on over 15 million products.

“TCL is bringing innovative technology for its users to match their changing needs in the contemporary world. The co-sponsorship of TCL and Daraz aims to be an ideal solution for different segments of the entertainment market. This year the sale is expected to break all records and will give consumers a personalized and convenient shopping experience”, said Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL.

Faisal Malik, Director Commercial, Daraz Pakistan said, “We at Daraz aim to create brand partnerships to grow our customer base in Pakistan. Each year 11.11 sale appears as an opportunity for all the brands to work collectively to bring the best possible experiences for the customers in Pakistan. Like previous years this time also we are excited to have TCL as our co-sponsor and hope to give the best shopping experience to consumers".

TCL is a globally No.2 LED TV brand in terms of sales and one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a presence in over 150 countries.