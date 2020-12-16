Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 December 2020
Web Desk
08:51 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 December 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,800 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,816, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,483 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,485

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December ...
08:35 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December
08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December ...
09:14 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 December ...
08:32 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December ...
07:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December ...
08:46 AM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to Pakistan accused of fraud (VIDEO of ...
11:58 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr