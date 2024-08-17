Search

Neiro becomes the hottest Ethereum token amidst 1,500% surge

Rimsha Amir
06:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
In recent weeks, Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO), a new dog-themed memecoin on the Ethereum network, has generated considerable buzz among crypto enthusiasts. The token has seen a staggering surge of over 1,500% in just the past month, drawing significant attention across social media platforms and the crypto community.

Neiro's impressive rise comes amid an increasing wave of excitement. The token has inspired a new wave of NEIRO-based coins on the Solana network, with one coin reaching nearly $100 million in market capitalization. This growth has fueled speculation about Neiro's potential, making it one of the most talked-about tokens in the Ethereum space.

Expert Insights

Momin Saqib, co-founder of Web3Pak and Web3Works, has been instrumental in amplifying interest in NEIRO. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Saqib elaborated on why Neiro has become one of the hottest tokens currently. Despite being only 16 days old, NEIRO has quickly garnered attention due to its vibrant community and strong growth potential.

Saqib highlighted that major centralized exchanges (CEXs) like Bybit and OKX have hinted at potential listings for NEIRO, which could further boost its market capitalization. The involvement of crypto whales capitalizing on price dips has also increased buying pressure, suggesting that NEIRO might experience a substantial market surge, particularly if Bybit becomes involved.

Wintermute's Backing and Community Endorsements

Adding weight to the speculation, Wintermute, a leading crypto market maker, has emerged as the largest NEIRO holder. With 15 million tokens valued at approximately $4 million, Wintermute's backing has sparked comparisons to the success of other memecoins like WIF, which it previously supported. The backing of such a significant player has led to increased credibility and optimism surrounding NEIRO.

Additionally, Shiba Inu’s recent decision to follow Neiro on X has further bolstered its credibility, with users interpreting this as a potential long-term endorsement of the project.

Vitalik Buterin’s Sale and Market Reaction

A recent sale of NEIRO tokens by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, sparked initial concerns. Buterin sold a portion of Neiro tokens, worth over $112,000, which had been airdropped to him by the original developer. This transaction led to a temporary dip in NEIRO’s value.

However, NEIRO quickly rebounded, rising by 15% shortly after the sale. The Neiro team responded by clarifying that the airdrop was not intended to gain credibility and requested Buterin to donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. They also emphasized that the project is now entirely community-managed, reassuring investors of its continued viability and growth potential.

As NEIRO continues to make headlines, it stands out as a prominent player in the Ethereum token space, capturing the imagination of investors and enthusiasts alike.

