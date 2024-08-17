ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A trained sniffer dog of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was shot dead at the Karachi airport by an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Reports said that the ANF dog had escaped from its cage due to the negligence of the staff and ended up on the runway, where it was found wandering around the aircraft parking area.

The CAA bird shooter, mistaking the dog for a stray, shot it. The shooter fired at the dog after being alerted by the control tower during aircraft parking.

The dog was trained to detect drugs in aircraft and passenger luggage.

Reports said that both CAA and ANF officials have started an investigation into the matter.