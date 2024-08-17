ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A trained sniffer dog of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was shot dead at the Karachi airport by an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Reports said that the ANF dog had escaped from its cage due to the negligence of the staff and ended up on the runway, where it was found wandering around the aircraft parking area.
The CAA bird shooter, mistaking the dog for a stray, shot it. The shooter fired at the dog after being alerted by the control tower during aircraft parking.
The dog was trained to detect drugs in aircraft and passenger luggage.
Reports said that both CAA and ANF officials have started an investigation into the matter.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
