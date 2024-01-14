Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

