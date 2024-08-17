Search

Pakistan

US doctors to conduct free cleft surgeries at Karachi hospital next month [Details Inside] 

05:23 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
US doctors to conduct free cleft surgeries at Karachi hospital next month [Details Inside] 

KARACHI – A team of qualified surgeons from US will conduct cleft surgeries of children for free of cost next month at the Medicare Cardiac & General Hospital in Karachi. 

Cleft surgery, also known as lip repair surgery is usually done when a baby is around three months old. During this 2 to three hours surgery, the cleft lip is repaired and closed with stitches.

However, the palate repair surgery is usually done when your baby is 6 to 12 months old.

The expenses of free surgeries at the Karachi hospital will be covered by the Martin Dow pharmaceuticals. 

It aims at saving the children from psychological impact and returning them to the normal life.  

Benefits of Cleft Surgery

No additional financial burden is put on parents of the child

It ends the difficulties faced by the child while eating, drinking and inhaling. 

Undergoing surgery at minor age help children live normal life

Cleft Surgery Date and Timings

The group of qualified doctors will reach Pakistan from the US in the first week of September when the cleft surgeries will be conducted free of cost. 

Patients and their families can visit the Medicare Cardiac and General Hospital’s Dental OPD on second floor from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Pakistan

06:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

05:23 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

US doctors to conduct free cleft surgeries at Karachi hospital next ...

05:02 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Monkeypox patient flees in KP, authorities launch urgent search

03:45 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at ...

03:25 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

JI announces shutter down strike on Aug 28 against high electricity ...

03:14 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Lahore man arrested for raping stepdaughter for one year

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: