US doctors to conduct free cleft surgeries at Karachi hospital next month [Details Inside] 

KARACHI – A team of qualified surgeons from US will conduct cleft surgeries of children for free of cost next month at the Medicare Cardiac & General Hospital in Karachi.
Cleft surgery, also known as lip repair surgery is usually done when a baby is around three months old. During this 2 to three hours surgery, the cleft lip is repaired and closed with stitches.
However, the palate repair surgery is usually done when your baby is 6 to 12 months old.
The expenses of free surgeries at the Karachi hospital will be covered by the Martin Dow pharmaceuticals.
It aims at saving the children from psychological impact and returning them to the normal life.
Benefits of Cleft Surgery
No additional financial burden is put on parents of the child
It ends the difficulties faced by the child while eating, drinking and inhaling.
Undergoing surgery at minor age help children live normal life
Cleft Surgery Date and Timings
The group of qualified doctors will reach Pakistan from the US in the first week of September when the cleft surgeries will be conducted free of cost.
Patients and their families can visit the Medicare Cardiac and General Hospital’s Dental OPD on second floor from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.
