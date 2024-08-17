‘Voren’ – Mahira Khan spills the beans about upcoming project 

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has dropped hints about her upcoming project, leaving the fans guessing about it.

The Sadqay Tumharay starlet spilled the beans about the project in a post shared on Instagram. She also shared a couple of monochrome photos.

“Random shots on set today. I’d name this series - Voren. Take a wild guess why,” she captioned the post, inviting massive response from fans.

However, the situation become clearer when Momal Sheikh appeared in the comment section and wrote, “Should I give answer for it?”

In reply, Mahira wrote: “You are the reason for it”.

It is recalled that Mahira Khan tied the know with her friend Salim Karim in October last year.