JI announces shutter down strike on Aug 28 against high electricity prices

LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan's Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced a nationwide shutter down strike on August 28 in protest against high electricity bills and inflation.
He made the announcement while address a rally in Multan where he criticized the governments for burdening the public with exorbitant electricity bills.
He emphasised that the public can no longer tolerate the rulers' privileges and luxuries, saying people are now awaken.
Hafiz Naeem stated that JI did not reach an agreement with the government, adding that the protest will continue until demands are met.
He warned that if these demands are not met, the party will lead a march to Islamabad against the government.
He also criticized the recent announcement of a Rs 14 per unit reduction in electricity prices, urging the public to recognize who is raising voice for them.
He made it clear that his party will not accept high electricity prices under any circumstances.
Hafiz Naeem suggested that gradually eliminating the curse of interest could provide relief to the public regarding electricity bills.
He also noted that political parties such as PTI, PML-N, PPP, and MQM united for extensions in tenure for former army chief Gen retired Qamar Javed Bajwa but they fail to unite for public relief.
Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman declared that if the demands are not addressed within 37 days, the public will respond to their call for a long march to Islamabad from all sides.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
