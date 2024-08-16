Search

Punjab government slashes electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit

16 Aug, 2024
LAHORE -  Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in electricity bills for Punjab's residents during a press conference in Lahore on Friday. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president revealed that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity would receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit for the months of August and September.

Sharif, speaking alongside Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, expressed deep concern over the economic challenges currently faced by the public, particularly the soaring inflation and escalating electricity costs. He acknowledged the hardships that people are enduring and recalled a time during his tenure when inflation was under control, and electricity bills were more manageable.

"I am fully aware of the hardships people are enduring due to inflation and the exorbitant electricity bills. My mind often returns to 2017, a time when inflation was under control, and electricity bills were manageable," Sharif stated.

He contrasted the current economic situation with the conditions during his government, noting that under his leadership, the value of the US dollar was maintained at Rs 104 for four years, interest rates were as low as 5 percent, and essential commodities were affordable.

"Back then, the country was on a path to prosperity. Today, however, people are struggling to make ends meet," he lamented.

Sharif did not shy away from criticizing the previous government, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, for the current economic difficulties. He called for accountability, stating, "The people responsible for bringing the country to this point must be held accountable. Those who engineered the economic crisis are unforgivable."

He also highlighted the accomplishments of his administration, including the elimination of load-shedding and the completion of power plants in record time. "We inherited a country with 18-hour power cuts. We built power plants and ended load-shedding within three years, without raising electricity prices," he said.

Praising Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in reducing the cost of essential commodities and improving public services in Punjab, Sharif noted, "Maryam has worked tirelessly to lower the cost of flour and bread and to enhance the health and education systems in the province."

In addition to the reduction in electricity bills, Sharif announced a Rs 700 billion investment in a solar panel scheme for Punjab. He urged the current government to continue taking steps to alleviate the financial burden on the public, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to the ongoing energy crisis.

This announcement is part of PML-N's broader strategy to regain public support ahead of the upcoming elections, positioning the party as one focused on economic relief and stability.

