KP to offer interest-free Students Loans under Ehsaas Program; Check all details here

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced three new programs in the country's northwestern region to support youth and boost employment.

Ehsaas Rozgar, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Nojawan Rozgar initiatives will provide financial aid, including soft and interest-free loans, to young entrepreneurs and skilled workers.

Ehsaas Nojawan Rozgar program offers loans up to Rs10 million and Rs200,000 for business ventures, while “Ehsaas Hunar” provides up to Rs500,000 for skilled youth.

Furthermore, Ehsaas Apna Ghar program will offer loans up to Rs1.5 million for home construction or renovation. These efforts are aimed at economic development and improving living standards in the province.

Interest-free loans are very helpful for entrepreneurs as they help to end interest costs, easing financial pressure and improving cash flow among young peopel.

Students and entrepreneurs however need to review repayment terms and explore other financing options to ensure they get the best value for their projects.