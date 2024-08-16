COAS Munir appreciates Arshad Nadeem's historic achievement at Paris Olympics 

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir appreciated Arshad Nadeem's remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in a ‘singles’ event and setting a new Olympic record.
COAS made the remarks at a ceremony hosted by him at Army Auditorium GHQ to honour Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement. He attributed Nadeem’s achievement to his commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence.
The event was attended by sports teams and legendary Olympians including 1984 Olympic and national hockey teams, national cricket team, street football team, army polo team, visually impaired cricket and women goal ball teams, medal winners of Common Wealth, SAF and Asian Games and participants of Paris Olympics 2024, ISPR said in a statement.
Notable legends included Jehangir Khan, Isalah Ud Din, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Aisam-ul-Haq. The event was also attended by Arshad Nadeem’s close relatives, associates and coaches.
He highlighted Arshad's inspirational journey from humble beginnings to achieving greatness, emphasizing the importance of hard work and determination.
COAS recognized Arshad Nadeem's achievement as a national pride and highlighted that he has been honoured by the complete nation befitting his achievement.
He reaffirmed the commitment to support and empower not only sportsmen, but the entire wealth of Pakistani youth to achieve excellence towards a prosperous Pakistan.
COAS highlighted the need for Youth Engagement, Development and Entertainment as essential cardinals of a healthy and prosperous society.
Arshad Nadeem expressed gratitude and emphasized the immense potential of Pakistani youth, stressing the importance of hard work, positivity, and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving success.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
