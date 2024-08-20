PNS Hunain commander hosts reception for Pakistan's envoy in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH (Muhammad Akram Asad) – Captain Haroon Aziz, Commander of the Pakistan Navy ship PNS “Hunain” hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmed Farooq, and Major General Ahmed bin Ali Al-Dubais.

The event was attended by the Western Region Commander, Rear Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Jiyad, the Western Fleet Commander, Pakistan's Consul General Mr Khalid Majid, Pakistani diplomats, and members of the community.

Welcoming the guests aboard the ship at Jeddah Islamic Port, Captain Haroon Aziz thanked Pakistan's Ambassador Mr Ahmed Farooq, Saudi military leaders, and Consul General Khalid Majid for their excellent hospitality throughout the crew's visit.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmed Farooq, said that the visit of PNS Hunun to Saudi Arabia would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised that the partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is built on a long-standing, deeply rooted friendship that extends beyond governments to strong people-to-people ties.

The event also saw a large attendance of Saudi military and naval officials. Members of the Pakistani community and professionals were briefed on the various capabilities and aspects of the PNS Hunun.

PNS Hunun, a newly commissioned ship, began its maiden voyage from Romania and is on its way to Pakistan, where it will be officially inducted into the Pakistan Navy. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and dinner.