Anti-terrorism court discharges Bushra Bibi from all 12 cases related to May 9 violence

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Terrorism Court has discharged Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from 12 cases related to the events of May 9. The decision was announced by Judge Malik Ejaz Asif during a court session.

Bushra Bibi was named in 12 cases concerning the May 9 incidents in Rawalpindi. During the court hearing, both the investigative officers and Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Salman Safdar, were present. The Rawalpindi police had requested her physical remand, but this request was opposed by the defense attorneys.

The court rejected the police’s request for physical remand and discharged Bushra Bibi from all 12 cases. This decision marks a significant legal victory for Bushra Bibi, clearing her of the charges related to the incidents that occurred on May 9 in Rawalpindi.