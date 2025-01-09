Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mariyam Nafees, husband set couple goals with Mauritius Vacation, fans react

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees delighted her fans with lovely photos from their Mauritius tour, where she celebrated with husband amid holiday season.

The Neem star along with husband Amaan Ahmed, are currently vacationing in the picturesque island of Mauritius and they shared breathtaking clicks from Le Morne Brabant, where she can be seen in a stunning beach dress, radiating beauty against the serene backdrop.

Fans have been quick to express their admiration for the couple’s vacation moments, with many commenting on Mariyam’s glowing appearance and elegance.

As some praised her with compliments for natural charm. Many also shared their excitement about her upcoming journey into motherhood, with one fan commenting, “Can’t wait to see you as a mom!”  The pictures saw followers expressing love for the actress and wishing her all the best in her personal and professional life.

Mariyam cemented her position in Pakistani drama industry over the years with projects like Ishq Be Naam, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yakeen Ka Safar, and Jaan-e-Jahan.

