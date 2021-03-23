First commercial trans-led tailor shop opened in Karachi
First commercial trans-led tailor shop opened in Karachi
Indeed a proud moment as the Trans Pride Society announced the inauguration of the first commercial tailor shop in Karachi run exclusively by trans people on Sunday.

The Trans Pride Society which is an NGO run by Nisha Ran is the brains behind the project and announced the incredible news on social media.

Turning to Instagram, they wrote, “On 20 March 2021, the General Secretary of the Karachi Bar Association, Advocate Aamir Nawaz Waraich and Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson of Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, our Chief Guests attended the opening ceremony and cut the ceremonial ribbon,” they wrote on Instagram.

Further, they added, “A big congratulations to our tailors and members of the Trans Pride Society on this new venture! We wish you lots of success in your new journey.”

The Trans Pride Tailor Shop is located at UG Shop No 67,70, Jinnah Complex Apartment and Shopping Mall on MA Jinnah Road in Saddar.

The steps towards normalizing trans-business come as a breath of fresh air. In the following case, an entirely trans-led business is the representation trans people require since they are equal members of the society.

